JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on JBLU. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.65. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $23.08.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 9.66%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $38,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,351,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James G. Hnat sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $115,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $66,334.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,243,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $527,441,000 after buying an additional 77,999 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 560,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 117,700 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,887,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,615,000 after purchasing an additional 206,208 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 208.1% during the 3rd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 45,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,680,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,688,000 after purchasing an additional 357,938 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 53 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 101 destinations in 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

