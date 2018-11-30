Johnson Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,135,102 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,770,597,000 after buying an additional 4,121,620 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,701,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,908,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $637,637,000 after buying an additional 2,924,875 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,358,263 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $537,854,000 after buying an additional 1,848,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,171,271 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $332,771,000 after buying an additional 1,771,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS opened at $80.00 on Friday. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $60.14 and a twelve month high of $83.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $47.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CVS Health to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, October 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.83.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 14,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,166,778.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 21,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,722,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,074 shares of company stock worth $3,916,575 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/johnson-financial-group-inc-grows-holdings-in-cvs-health-corp-cvs.html.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.