Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “J&J’s Pharma segment is performing better than the market in 2018 despite the impact of biosimilars on Remicade sales. Also, the Medical Devices and Consumer units are seeing improving organic growth trends. J&J has raised its full-year organic sales growth outlook thrice this year. Though quite a few key products in J&J’s portfolio like Remicade and Concerta are facing generic competition, we believe that new products in all segments, successful label expansion of cancer drugs like Imbruvica and Darzalex and contribution from recent acquisitions will continue to drive top-line growth. J&J enjoys a robust multi-year pipeline of new drugs and line extensions. Meanwhile, share buybacks and restructuring initiatives should provide bottom-line support. J&J’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Headwinds like generics, pricing pressure and soft global market conditions remain.”

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Co restated an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $149.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, October 14th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.47.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $145.85 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $118.62 and a 1-year high of $148.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $392.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.58.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $20.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CEO Alex Gorsky sold 264,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.96, for a total value of $38,601,311.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,243,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 7,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $1,083,584.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,725 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,955.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,748 shares of company stock valued at $51,092,647 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,123,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,289,000 after buying an additional 38,285 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 40,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 101,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,342,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 138,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,857,000 after buying an additional 21,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

