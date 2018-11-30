Joshua H. Bilenker Sells 20,000 Shares of Loxo Oncology Inc (LOXO) Stock

Loxo Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:LOXO) CEO Joshua H. Bilenker sold 20,000 shares of Loxo Oncology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.26, for a total value of $2,945,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,407 shares in the company, valued at $24,210,574.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LOXO opened at $139.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 2.26. Loxo Oncology Inc has a 52-week low of $71.45 and a 52-week high of $208.95.

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.24). Loxo Oncology had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 43.49%. The company had revenue of $42.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.45) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Loxo Oncology Inc will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOXO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Loxo Oncology during the second quarter valued at $55,115,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loxo Oncology by 494.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,824,000 after buying an additional 291,278 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loxo Oncology by 11.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,670,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,119,000 after buying an additional 281,635 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loxo Oncology by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,095,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,468,000 after buying an additional 280,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Loxo Oncology during the third quarter valued at $43,757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Loxo Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Loxo Oncology in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Loxo Oncology in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Loxo Oncology to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Loxo Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Loxo Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.38.

Loxo Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer.

