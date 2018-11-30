JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $28.93 Million Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 384,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 197,886 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $28,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% during the third quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 51,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.7% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Pascal Convers sold 9,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.43, for a total value of $862,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total value of $145,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,700 shares of company stock worth $6,579,665. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $60.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.61 and a beta of 1.52. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 52 week low of $55.68 and a 52 week high of $95.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.72.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $578.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.23 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 31.11%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products, such as herbicides; landscape accessories; nursery goods outdoor lighting; and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; turf protection products; grass seed; and turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies, as well as value-added consultative services to its customers.

