JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Royal Dutch Shell (RDSA) Price Target to GBX 2,800

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,250 ($42.47) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RDSA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell to an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,860 ($37.37) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 3,175 ($41.49) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,950 ($38.55) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,943 ($38.46).

RDSA stock traded down GBX 107.50 ($1.40) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,374 ($31.02). The company had a trading volume of 2,794,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,420,000. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,982.50 ($25.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,579.50 ($33.71).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company also liquefies gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and transports oil and gas; and extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil.

