JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 177,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.48% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $29,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 33.4% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 21,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 41,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $156.07 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $146.80 and a 52 week high of $171.00.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

