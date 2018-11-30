JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.14. The company had a trading volume of 26,183 shares. JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.11 and a 1 year high of $53.48.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (JPGB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/jpmorgan-global-bond-opportunities-etf-jpgb-to-issue-dividend-increase-0-17-per-share.html.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.