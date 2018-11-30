Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.32.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNPR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer set a $33.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $161,892.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anand Athreya sold 113,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $3,357,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,726 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,806,114 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,133,049,000 after purchasing an additional 182,088 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 41,586,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,246,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,700 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,800,458 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,918,000 after acquiring an additional 110,884 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,554,872 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $106,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $96,487,000 after purchasing an additional 603,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $28.58. The company had a trading volume of 103,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148,125. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.88. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The network equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Further Reading: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.