Kansas City Southern (KSU) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.64.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $101.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.82. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $95.54 and a twelve month high of $120.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 37.98% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, Director Henry J. Maier bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.68 per share, for a total transaction of $102,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,122 shares in the company, valued at $731,286.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.