Katanga Mining (KAT) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Katanga Mining Ltd (TSE:KAT) rose 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. Approximately 122,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,003,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

About Katanga Mining (TSE:KAT)

Katanga Mining Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in copper and cobalt mining and related activities in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It is involved in the exploration, mining, refurbishment, rehabilitation, development, and operation of the Kamoto/Mashamba East mining complex; the Kamoto Oliveira Virgule copper and cobalt mine; T17 open pit and underground mines; various oxide open pit resources; the Kamoto concentrator; and the Luilu metallurgical plant.

