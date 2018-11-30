KB Financial Group, Inc. (KB) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 133,980 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of KB Financial Group worth $15,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,388,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,837,000 after buying an additional 33,176 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,309,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,884,000 after buying an additional 44,955 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 82.1% during the third quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,247,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,206,000 after buying an additional 562,153 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 95.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 696,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,362,000 after buying an additional 340,157 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 541,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,120,000 after buying an additional 38,090 shares during the period. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KB stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. KB Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.04 and a one year high of $63.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of KB Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

