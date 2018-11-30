KemPharm (KMPH) & Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) Critical Review

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KemPharm and Clearside Biomedical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm N/A N/A -$43.38 million ($2.96) -0.84 Clearside Biomedical $340,000.00 145.03 -$58.97 million ($2.33) -0.66

KemPharm has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clearside Biomedical. KemPharm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clearside Biomedical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares KemPharm and Clearside Biomedical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm N/A N/A -141.00% Clearside Biomedical N/A -142.46% -102.76%

Risk & Volatility

KemPharm has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clearside Biomedical has a beta of -3.98, meaning that its stock price is 498% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.5% of KemPharm shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of Clearside Biomedical shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.9% of KemPharm shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Clearside Biomedical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for KemPharm and Clearside Biomedical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KemPharm 0 1 6 0 2.86 Clearside Biomedical 1 2 5 0 2.50

KemPharm currently has a consensus target price of $11.40, suggesting a potential upside of 359.68%. Clearside Biomedical has a consensus target price of $12.71, suggesting a potential upside of 725.60%. Given Clearside Biomedical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Clearside Biomedical is more favorable than KemPharm.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include KP415 and KP484, which are extended release prodrugs of methylphenidate for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. It also provides APADAZ, an immediate-release (IR) combination product candidate of benzhydrocodone and acetaminophen to treat the short-term management of acute pain. In addition, the company develops KP201/IR, an acetaminophen-free immediate-release formulation of APADAZ for treating short-term management of acute pain; and KP511/ER and KP511/IR hydromorphone product candidates for the treatment of pain. Further, it is developing KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The company has a collaboration agreement with twoXAR, Inc. to develop prodrug-based therapies for multiple therapeutic areas and indications. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema. The company also engages in the development of therapies in various areas, such as gene therapy for inherited retinal disorders, neovascular age-related macular degeneration, and other ocular diseases. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

