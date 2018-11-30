Kepos Capital LP Buys Shares of 52,398 HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,290,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $173,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 41.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $205,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 723 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total transaction of $97,648.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,211.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,196 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total value of $709,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,147 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $144.50 on Friday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $77.76 and a 1 year high of $145.74. The firm has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.48.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 73.71% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 21.24%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.15.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

