Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 70.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,261 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 22,264 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 397.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,489 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,921.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

TNDM stock opened at $36.79 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $52.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.53.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.28). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 93.07% and a negative return on equity of 204.32%. The firm had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.09) earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 71.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CEO Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 198,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $7,327,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Valencia bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,075.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Oppenheimer set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Friday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

