Keybank National Association OH Lowers Holdings in Healthequity Inc (HQY)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Healthequity were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthequity by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,427,000 after purchasing an additional 777,915 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthequity by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,410,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,132,000 after purchasing an additional 715,441 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthequity by 751.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 752,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,511,000 after purchasing an additional 664,157 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthequity by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 724,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,422,000 after purchasing an additional 60,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Healthequity by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 694,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,169,000 after purchasing an additional 30,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Healthequity stock opened at $87.29 on Friday. Healthequity Inc has a one year low of $42.92 and a one year high of $101.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.39.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. Healthequity had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthequity Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HQY. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub cut Healthequity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Healthequity from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Healthequity from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.08.

In other Healthequity news, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $348,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,048,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,400. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

