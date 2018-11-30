KeyCorp Comments on salesforce.com, inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (CRM)

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of salesforce.com in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Bracelin expects that the CRM provider will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for salesforce.com’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

CRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $141.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.97.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $139.72 on Friday. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $98.68 and a 52-week high of $161.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $106.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 310.49, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.38.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The CRM provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other salesforce.com news, Director Susan Wojcicki purchased 6,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.57 per share, for a total transaction of $945,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,320 shares in the company, valued at $14,231,722.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $246,628.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,594.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 495,038 shares of company stock valued at $72,864,126. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northeast Investment Management purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $456,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 21,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,327 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,449,000 after buying an additional 19,562 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

