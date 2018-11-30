Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) VP John C. Skinner Sells 2,637 Shares

Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) VP John C. Skinner sold 2,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $152,154.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,463.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $61.52 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $70.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 73,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 15.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 15.7% during the third quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 27.0% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

