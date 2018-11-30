Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.22.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $61.52 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $70.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $262,214.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 2,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $152,154.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,463.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,286 shares of company stock worth $7,033,654. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2,786.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.