Kibo Energy (KIBO) Now Covered by Analysts at First Equity

Equities researchers at First Equity started coverage on shares of Kibo Energy (LON:KIBO) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 15 ($0.20) price target on the stock.

KIBO opened at GBX 2 ($0.03) on Wednesday. Kibo Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 6.90 ($0.09).

About Kibo Energy

Kibo Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops coal and other minerals in Africa. It also explores for nickel, gold, and platinum group metals. The company's flagship project is the Mbeya coal to power project that comprises 22 tenements located in south-western Tanzania.

