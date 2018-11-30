Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) fell 33.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 501.50 ($6.55) and last traded at GBX 503.50 ($6.58). 1,921,252 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 306% from the average session volume of 472,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 752.50 ($9.83).

Several research firms have issued reports on KIE. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Friday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,495.80 ($19.55).

Get Kier Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th will be given a GBX 46 ($0.60) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This is an increase from Kier Group’s previous dividend of $23.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Kier Group (KIE) Stock Price Down 33.1%” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/kier-group-kie-stock-price-down-33-1.html.

About Kier Group (LON:KIE)

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.