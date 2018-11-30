Kimball International (KBAL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Shares of Kimball International stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $559.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.29. Kimball International has a 12-month low of $14.93 and a 12-month high of $20.17.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $194.12 million during the quarter. Kimball International had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 4.84%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimball International by 127.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its position in shares of Kimball International by 97.5% in the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 12,689 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimball International by 57.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimball International in the third quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimball International by 8.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 54,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. 64.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

