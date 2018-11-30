Kingsway Financial Services (KFS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.76

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (TSE:KFS) (NYSE:KFS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.76 and last traded at C$3.22, with a volume of 1475 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 746.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

In other Kingsway Financial Services news, Director Douglas H. Levine bought 31,900 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,560.00. Also, Director Joseph David Stilwell bought 22,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.95 per share, with a total value of C$64,900.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 158,924 shares of company stock valued at $436,139.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile (TSE:KFS)

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft.

