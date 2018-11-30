Kirby (KEX) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

KEX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Kirby from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Get Kirby alerts:

KEX opened at $76.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Kirby has a 52 week low of $62.45 and a 52 week high of $94.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The shipping company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Kirby had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $704.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Kirby will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $89,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Kirby by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,764 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Kirby by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Kirby by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 11,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Kirby by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kirby by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 49,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. It operates in two segments, Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.