Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Given New $16.50 Price Target at Citigroup

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $17.00 to $16.50 in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KRG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.75.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE KRG traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.37. 85,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,570. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.25%.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $609,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,802.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,408,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,103,000 after purchasing an additional 799,164 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,991,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,308,000 after buying an additional 408,882 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 26.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,784,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,019,000 after buying an additional 788,808 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 29.2% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,471,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,215,000 after buying an additional 558,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,096,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,906,000 after buying an additional 13,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.