Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.56.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.58. 70,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,106. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $51.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth $104,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth $135,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.