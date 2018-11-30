Kohl’s Co. (KSS) Position Trimmed by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 39.2% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.3% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 57,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 2.5% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 30,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 11.6% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 9.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on KSS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $82.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

In related news, President Sona Chawla sold 10,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $746,900.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 224,159 shares in the company, valued at $16,742,435.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard D. Schepp sold 21,584 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total transaction of $1,764,492.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,788 shares of company stock worth $6,104,331. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $67.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $46.05 and a 52 week high of $83.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 58.23%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

