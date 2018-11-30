Korea Investment CORP Has $18.37 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 64.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,720 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $18,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.6% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,650,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $792,960,000 after acquiring an additional 144,389 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ecolab by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,026,000 after buying an additional 93,640 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in Ecolab by 0.3% during the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,410,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,770,000 after buying an additional 11,155 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Ecolab by 17.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,074,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,386,000 after buying an additional 453,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ecolab by 36.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,612,000 after buying an additional 742,376 shares during the period. 76.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Hickey sold 32,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $5,058,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 9,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,557.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,439.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,610 shares of company stock valued at $14,397,458 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.47.

NYSE ECL opened at $158.39 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.74 and a 1 year high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

