Korea Investment CORP Raises Holdings in HCP, Inc. (HCP)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 508.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 558,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 466,525 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in HCP were worth $14,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCP in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCP in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in shares of HCP by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCP in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCP in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HCP. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HCP in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of HCP in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of HCP in a report on Monday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of HCP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HCP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Shares of HCP opened at $28.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. HCP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $29.32.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.59 million. HCP had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 3.06%. HCP’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HCP, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. HCP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.90%.

About HCP

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

