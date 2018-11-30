Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Decreases Stake in ConocoPhillips (COP)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 525,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 203,125 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $40,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 541.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP stock opened at $66.87 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $49.72 and a twelve month high of $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The energy producer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 12th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.33%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Glenda Mae Schwarz sold 18,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $1,343,454.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,903.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $78.00 price objective on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.37.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

