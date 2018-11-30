Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 1,045 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,399 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $32,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,746,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $341,701,000 after purchasing an additional 94,008 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 990,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,835,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 836,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $163,706,000 after buying an additional 356,917 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 836,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $163,658,000 after buying an additional 8,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 653,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,939,000 after buying an additional 335,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $179.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of -170.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. ServiceNow Inc has a 12-month low of $112.84 and a 12-month high of $206.29.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $673.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.41 million. ServiceNow had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie set a $210.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.44.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total transaction of $405,875.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,652.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Donahoe sold 15,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.52, for a total transaction of $2,513,251.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,621,334.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,891 shares of company stock worth $30,191,691 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

