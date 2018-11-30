Krones AG (KRN) Receives €96.93 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Krones AG (ETR:KRN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €95.50 ($111.05).

A number of research analysts recently commented on KRN shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Baader Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. UBS Group set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €114.00 ($132.56) price target on Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a research note on Thursday, October 25th.

Get Krones alerts:

KRN traded down €0.35 ($0.41) during trading on Friday, reaching €78.60 ($91.40). 47,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,680. Krones has a 52 week low of €98.70 ($114.77) and a 52 week high of €121.25 ($140.99).

Krones Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.