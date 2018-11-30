KWS Saat (KWS) PT Set at €334.00 by Warburg Research

KWS Saat (ETR:KWS) has been assigned a €334.00 ($388.37) price target by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KWS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €315.00 ($366.28) price target on KWS Saat and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. equinet set a €348.00 ($404.65) price target on KWS Saat and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Nord/LB set a €325.00 ($377.91) price target on KWS Saat and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KWS Saat in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €328.00 ($381.40).

ETR:KWS opened at €290.50 ($337.79) on Wednesday. KWS Saat has a 52 week low of €282.25 ($328.20) and a 52 week high of €383.15 ($445.52).

About KWS Saat

KWS SAAT SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and distribution of seed for agriculture worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, and Cereals. The Corn segment produces and distributes corn seeds, rapeseeds, soybeans, sunflowers, and sorghum.

