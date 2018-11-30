L3 Technologies Inc (LLL) Stake Increased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) by 91.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in L3 Technologies were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in L3 Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L3 Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3 Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in L3 Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in L3 Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LLL opened at $182.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. L3 Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $178.30 and a 52-week high of $223.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The aerospace company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85. L3 Technologies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that L3 Technologies Inc will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.78%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of L3 Technologies from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of L3 Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Vertical Research raised shares of L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L3 Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of L3 Technologies to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.17.

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

