La-Z-Boy (LZB) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world’s leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The La-Z-Boy Upholstery segment companies are La-Z-Boy and England. The Casegoods segment consists of three brands: American Drew, Hammary and Kincaid. The company-owned Retail segment of the La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores. The corporation’s branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes the stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores and the independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for Kincaid and England. “

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of La-Z-Boy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd.

Shares of LZB opened at $29.81 on Tuesday. La-Z-Boy has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $39.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.11.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

In other La-Z-Boy news, insider John Douglas Collier sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,716.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 805.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 96.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the third quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the third quarter valued at $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on La-Z-Boy (LZB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.