Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) Position Cut by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 168,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50,973 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $29,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 30,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $184.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Friday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho set a $169.00 price target on Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.63.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $151.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $150.52 and a twelve month high of $190.35.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.29, for a total value of $604,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,905.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.14, for a total value of $56,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,636.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/laboratory-corp-of-america-holdings-lh-position-cut-by-schroder-investment-management-group.html.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.