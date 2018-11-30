Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 96.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1,114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bredin Investment LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

NYSE LW opened at $76.74 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $52.92 and a 12 month high of $83.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.53.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 110.81% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $914.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a $0.191 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

