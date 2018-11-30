Landec (LNDC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Landec Corp. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of products for food and biomaterials markets and license technology applications. Its operating segment consists of Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment includes marketing and packing specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Food Export segment consists of sale of whole commodity fruit and vegetable product. Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide which is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. Landec Corp. is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. “

Get Landec alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Landec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Landec in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Landec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Landec in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Landec from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of LNDC stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.15. 45,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,669. Landec has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $423.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landec had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Landec will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landec during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landec during the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 7,709 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landec (LNDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.