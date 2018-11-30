LATAM Airlines Group (LTM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $11.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered LATAM Airlines Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. LATAM Airlines Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:LTM opened at $10.24 on Monday. LATAM Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $17.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.65.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. LATAM Airlines Group had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Equities analysts predict that LATAM Airlines Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 1,718.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 65,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 72,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 20,229 shares in the last quarter. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, rest of Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Coalition and Loyalty Program Multiplus.

