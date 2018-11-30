LATAM Airlines Group (LTM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of LATAM Airlines Group have shed 28% of their value so far this year due to multiple headwinds. High fuel costs are limiting bottom-line growth and resulted in third-quarter 2018 earnings declining year over year. Depreciation of the Brazilian Real and Argentinian Peso also hurt results. Due to the soft demand, LATAM Airlines reduced its fleet commitments for the 2018-2021 period by $2.3 billion, reflecting a 41% decline from the earlier plan. We are, also concerned about the decrease in free cash flow generation. The metric decreased more than 12% year over year at the end of the third quarter of 2018. We are, howevewr, impressed by the company's decision to maintain its current-year operating margin guidance (6.5%-8%) despite high fuel costs. Increase in cargo revenues in the third quarter of 2018 is also a positive. Clerance of the JBAs between LATAM Airlines and American Airlines and IAG in Chile also bodes well for the company.”

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LTM. ValuEngine lowered LATAM Airlines Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised LATAM Airlines Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE LTM opened at $10.24 on Monday. LATAM Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.65.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. LATAM Airlines Group had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that LATAM Airlines Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTM. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in LATAM Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at about $5,666,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in LATAM Airlines Group in the third quarter worth approximately $4,514,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 144.6% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 222,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 131,400 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LATAM Airlines Group in the third quarter worth approximately $822,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in LATAM Airlines Group in the second quarter worth approximately $842,000. 2.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, rest of Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Coalition and Loyalty Program Multiplus.

