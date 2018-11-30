LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (LTXB) Director George A. Fisk Sells 4,000 Shares

LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB) Director George A. Fisk sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTXB traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.81. 307,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $47.18.

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. LegacyTexas Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $98.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from LegacyTexas Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 26th. LegacyTexas Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTXB. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 11,904.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 870,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,965,000 after purchasing an additional 863,195 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,304,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,999,000 after purchasing an additional 655,464 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 1,095,262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 613,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,131,000 after purchasing an additional 613,347 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 877,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,386,000 after purchasing an additional 496,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 213.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 427,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,201,000 after purchasing an additional 291,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on LegacyTexas Financial Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.93.

LegacyTexas Financial Group Company Profile

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

