Leucrotta Exploration (LXE) Price Target Cut to C$2.60 by Analysts at Cormark

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$3.00 to C$2.60 in a report published on Thursday. Cormark also issued estimates for Leucrotta Exploration’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Leucrotta Exploration from C$2.00 to C$1.60 in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins decreased their price target on Leucrotta Exploration from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Leucrotta Exploration from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.45 price target on Leucrotta Exploration and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd.

CVE:LXE traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$1.15. 6,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,568. Leucrotta Exploration has a twelve month low of C$1.10 and a twelve month high of C$2.12.

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.27 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leucrotta Exploration will post 0.0199999986885247 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Leucrotta Exploration news, insider Gmt Capital Corp sold 36,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.44, for a total transaction of C$52,732.80.

Leucrotta Exploration Company Profile

Leucrotta Exploration Inc operates as an oil and natural gas company. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds interest in approximately 100,500 gross acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. Leucrotta Exploration Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

