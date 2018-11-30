Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) Shares Up 10.3%

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s share price shot up 10.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.18 and last traded at $8.17. 760,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 546,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

A number of brokerages have commented on LXRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $865.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,247.65% and a negative net margin of 168.23%. The business had revenue of $6.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 74.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sector Gamma AS boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 862,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 11,862 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 584,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after buying an additional 12,289 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 14,426 shares during the period.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

