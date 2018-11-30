LGO Exchange Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17,345.00 (LGO)

LGO Exchange (CURRENCY:LGO) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 30th. LGO Exchange has a market capitalization of $7.52 million and $17,345.00 worth of LGO Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LGO Exchange has traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. One LGO Exchange token can now be bought for $0.0589 or 0.00001458 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and IDEX.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008990 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00024604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.78 or 0.02371934 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00125653 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00197255 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.74 or 0.09304878 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000120 BTC.

LGO Exchange Profile

LGO Exchange’s launch date was February 1st, 2018. LGO Exchange’s total supply is 217,698,062 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,643,918 tokens. The official message board for LGO Exchange is medium.com/lgogroup. The Reddit community for LGO Exchange is /r/LegolasExchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LGO Exchange’s official website is lgo.exchange. LGO Exchange’s official Twitter account is @LegolasExchange.

Buying and Selling LGO Exchange

LGO Exchange can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LGO Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LGO Exchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LGO Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

