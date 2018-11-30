LHC Group (LHCG) Hits New 1-Year High at $104.30

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $104.30 and last traded at $104.50, with a volume of 6891 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.41.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LHCG. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on LHC Group from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum cut LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Bank of America set a $119.00 target price on LHC Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $507.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.03 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 3.85%. LHC Group’s revenue was up 88.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Donald Dwayne Stelly sold 2,756 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $273,725.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,380,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith G. Myers sold 75,000 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $7,132,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,092,751.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LHC Group by 76.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,619,436 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $395,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,433 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in LHC Group by 74.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,133,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $182,581,000 after buying an additional 911,625 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in LHC Group by 297.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $98,548,000 after buying an additional 861,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in LHC Group by 162.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 711,508 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,897,000 after buying an additional 439,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in LHC Group during the third quarter valued at about $35,964,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services, and Facility-Based Services. The Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

