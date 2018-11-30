Litecred Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (LTCR)

Litecred (CURRENCY:LTCR) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Over the last week, Litecred has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Litecred coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Litecred has a total market cap of $13,303.00 and $52.00 worth of Litecred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.67 or 0.02290634 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00496146 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024999 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00013849 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00018570 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00018538 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007704 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006779 BTC.

About Litecred

LTCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the QuBit hashing algorithm. It launched on January 16th, 2016. Litecred’s total supply is 30,227,750 coins. Litecred’s official Twitter account is @litecredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Litecred Coin Trading

Litecred can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecred using one of the exchanges listed above.

