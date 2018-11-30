Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) Holdings Boosted by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Littelfuse worth $10,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 496.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total transaction of $130,968.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 461,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,006,055.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

LFUS opened at $187.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.43 and a fifty-two week high of $238.10.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $439.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.62 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 17.35%. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LFUS shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. CL King set a $248.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Littelfuse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.50.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, and gas discharge tubes; and semiconductor and power semiconductor products, such as discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

