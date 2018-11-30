Lockheed Martin Target of Unusually High Options Trading (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 20,973 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,239% compared to the average daily volume of 1,566 call options.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $302.42 on Friday. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $283.21 and a 1-year high of $363.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46. The firm has a market cap of $85.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.89.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.83. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 2,680.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 17.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.02%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $391.00 to $394.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $368.00 to $357.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $386.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.44.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Bruce L. Tanner sold 11,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total value of $3,456,013.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,770 shares in the company, valued at $24,608,247.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $306,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 51.1% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 78,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,247,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,657,000 after buying an additional 9,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 9,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

