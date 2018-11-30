Loop Capital Reiterates “$188.00” Price Target for Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Loop Capital set a $188.00 target price on Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $188.00 to $187.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $176.11.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $168.44 on Monday. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $127.79 and a twelve month high of $186.91. The company has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 52.82%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 48.41%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total transaction of $138,212.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,005.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 9,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.8% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 10,996 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 19.0% in the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 15.2% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

