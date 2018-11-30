Shares of Los Andes Copper Ltd (CVE:LA) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 20000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Los Andes Copper (LA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.20” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/los-andes-copper-la-hits-new-52-week-low-at-0-20.html.

Los Andes Copper Company Profile (CVE:LA)

Los Andes Copper Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper deposits in Canada and Chile. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located to the north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Los Andes Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Los Andes Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.